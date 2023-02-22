WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: February 22, 2023 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
February 22, 2023 4:43AM EST
WSGW Morning Team: February 22, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat  –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Tracking the Tigers All Season Long

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

New WSGW Contest for YOU!

You have the Chance to Win a $1,000 gift certificate to your choice of businesses to help with your Home Improvement Project presented by The Home Builders Association of Saginaw!

Contest Runs through Friday, March 24th, at 9am.

One entry will be chosen at random and will be announced on Monday, March 27th.

WSGW Home Improvement Contest

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

New Mexico may be the first with an official “State Smell”

New Mexico Is on Its Way to Become First State with Official Smell

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

Heinz is searching for the man who survived at sea thanks in part to ketchup because they want to buy him a new boat

“You may remember Elvis Francois as the brave sailor who survived on nothing but ketchup and spices while adrift at sea for 24 days," Heinz said in an Instagram SOS. "Well, Heinz wants to celebrate his safe return home and help him buy a new boat… but we can’t seem to find him."

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

This week with Your WSGW Morning Team

You can win a pair of tickets to see James Taylor and His All-Star Band

Friday, June 23, 8pm  (Outdoor Concert)

Click for Link to James Taylor Information and Tickets at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band

 

*************************************************

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launches for YOU…..

HALF OFF One year adult VIP membership to Seung-Ni Fit Club

HALF OFF one year kids Tae Kwon Do OR HALF OFF one year of kids Jiu Jitsu at Seung-Ni Saginaw

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat is now sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

*************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Creed “With Arms Wide Open“.   A founding member of the group, Scott Phillips, is 50 today.

 

 

