WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: February 22, 2023 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
February 22, 2024 4:54AM EST
Share
WSGW Morning Team: February 22, 2023 (Thursday)
Spirit

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike (off today) and Jonathan –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

Saginaw Spirit Hockey is on WSGW 100.5 FM (and online wsgw.com – choose the local sports stream)

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news, Voice of Spirit Hockey Dillon Clark talks with Charlie offering a weekly update of all things Saginaw Spirit, this year your host of the Memorial Cup presented by Dow!   Plus, a special guest talks about the Convenant Kids night the game on Friday.

Click for Saginaw Spirit

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

PHOTO:     City of Detroit

A rendering of what the Detroit Gateway sign will look like once installed along eastbound I-94 between Central Street and Cecil Ave.

 

 

***********************************************

 

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU:     Former President Carter is the first living president to be honored with a Christmas Ornament…..

 

PHOTO:     AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The 2024 White House Christmas Ornament featuring former President Jimmy Carter, is seen at the White House Historical Association Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Washington. Carter is the first of the U.S. presidents to be honored with an official White House Christmas ornament while still living. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 

***********************************************

 

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2024/02/21/fort-worth-girl-scout-robbery/72683066007/

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beyond Meat, Inc. via AP)

This image provided by Beyond Meat shows packaging for the latest iteration of the plant-based Beyond Burger. Beyond Meat, which has been struggling with falling U.S. demand, reformulated its burger to contain less fat and more protein. (Beyond Meat, Inc. via AP)

 

***********************************************

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch For YOU…..

50% OFF COMPREHENSIVE AUTO DETAILING AT MINT DETAILING FEB 2024

 

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..    

Self-Checkout Crime…..  Have YOU ever stolen from a self-checkout or accidentally taken an item?!?!   It’s time to confess (anonymously, of course)

WSGW OnLine Poll: Self-Checkout Crime

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Now Through March 22…..  Your Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Participating Business of Your Choice…..

Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest presented by SaginawHomeShow.com

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

WSGW “Pledge Kid” presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for February 22, 2024…..

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms:   Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

 

***********************************************

 

 

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

***********************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Plain White T’s “Hey There Delilah”.   Tom Higgenson is 45.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team

Popular Stories

1

One Dead, Two Injured in Hampton Township Crash
2

Clio Man Serving 48-Year Sentence Pleads No Contest to Additional CSC Charges
3

Fire Injures Two People, Damages Saginaw County Home
4

21-Year-Old Wins $500,000 on Ticket Purchased in Saginaw
5

Freeland Woman Arrested In Online Stolen Merchandise Scam