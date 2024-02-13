WSGW Morning Team: February 13, 2024

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

It’s Fat Tuesday

The WSGW Morning Team is LIVE with Art Lewis at Krzysiak House Restaurant in Bay City

The “Polka Palooza Packzi Party”

This event serves as a fundraiser for the Bay City Salvation Army



As the Detroit Tigers prepare to start a new season, WSGW is preparing to start our 57th consecutive year of broadcasting Tigers Baseball, and this morning, Charlie Rood talks with the Voice of the Tigers, Dan Dickerson!

Dan is starting his 25th year behind the microphone and the Tigers will honor him on April 27 with Dan Dickerson 25th Season Bobblehead!

Tigers pitchers and catchers report tomorrow and the full squad on Monday, February 19!

New WSGW Poll for YOU….. asking YOU about the 2024 Presidential election. Not a prediction of who will win, but a prediction of whether or not you think President Biden and former President Trump will be their parties candidates…..

The WSGW Morning Team and Storm Master Exteriors have Your Chance to WIN a Pair of Tickets to the Red Wings!

Now through February 16, Your Morning Team, Charlie and Mike and Jonathan, will ask Detroit Red Wings Trivia Questions

The First Caller (989 – 752 – 6111) with the Correct Answer Will Qualify for the Grand Prize Drawing:

Two Tickets to Watch the Wings Play on Saturday, March 16, at 12:30pm vs Buffalo

(PLUS, we’ll also offer up qualifying by taking a few random phone calls)

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for February 13, 2024…..

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

Wake Up Song of the Day: LIVE Music from Fat Tuesday at Krzysiak’s with the Kowalksi Brothers

