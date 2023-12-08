WSGW Morning Team: December 8, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Pantone has released it’s Color of the Year…..

Click for Link to Pantone Color of the Year site

***********************************************

Click for Link to Gatorland Facebook to see more and submit your name suggestion

PHOTO: Gatorland/Facebook

***********************************************

PHOTO: Chad Houde/Ely Police Department via AP

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: When the gondolier tells you to sit down, you should sit down, or…..

Here is video of the tourists that didn’t sit down…..

***********************************************

In London, in front of Big Ben, near the House of Parliament, the annual tree lighting doesn’t go as planned…..

***********************************************

WSGW Events and Activities

***********************************************

The Rocket Grab Plus “12 Deals of Christmas” are here! Get these Special Deals from Blossom Spa and Boutique in Saginaw…..

***********************************************

Coming on Thursday, December 14…..

***********************************************

You can Help with this special project…..

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU….. Do YOU support or oppose new state laws to mandate clean energy by 2040 and allow the state to govern local zoning control?

***********************************************

TONIGHT IS THE FINAL NIGHT!

THIS WEEK, December 4-8, you can join WSGW and Impact Saginaw Credit Unions for “Lights Before Christmas”!

It’s a chance to bring joy to Covenant Kids hospitalized at Covenant Healthcare during the holidays!

Plus, a special opportunity for “Lights Before Christmas” toy donations at the Saginaw Spirit game on Wednesday! (get link to find out more information)

***********************************************

GOAT WATCH 2023

For those that don’t know what this is all about….. Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “Goat Watching” for years. We think we first started in 1995. What is “Goat Watch”? We discovered this Christmas tradition Gavle, Sweden, because of a story of the goat burning. We then found out the goat had burned a number of times since the goat was first erected in 1966. We then found out there was a “Goat Cam”. Well, how could we resist. We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season. Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned! Click the link for more on the story of the goat and the “Goat Cam”!

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for December 8

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Trans-Siberian Orchestra “Christmas Canon”

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team