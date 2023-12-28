WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: December 28, 2023 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
December 28, 2023 4:57AM EST
WSGW Morning Team: December 28, 2023 (Thursday)
Spirit

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan  –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

Saginaw Spirit Hockey is on WSGW 100.5 FM (and online wsgw.com – choose the local sports stream)

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news, Voice of Spirit Hockey Dillon Clark talks with Charlie offering a weekly update of all things Saginaw Spirit, this year your host of the Memorial Cup presented by Dow!

 

Click for Saginaw Spirit

 

May be an image of 5 people, people playing hockey and text

 

***********************************************

 

 

Click for Link to Story of 10 Oddest Guinness World Records for 2023

PHOTO:     Guinness World Records

Chico the cockatoo rode his miniature scooter into the Guinness Book of World Records, becoming one of the oddest record-breakers of 2023. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

 

 

***********************************************

 

Click for Story and Video of Man who Stole Live 50-Pound Tarpon from Bass Pro Shops in Florida and yet to be Found

PHOTO:     Lee County Sheriff’s Office  (Florida)

 

***********************************************

 

Click for Story of Pennsylvania Animal Shelter Completely Empty at Christmas for First Time in 47 Years

PHOTO:     Adams County SPCA

The staff of the Adams County SPCA celebrate the first time in 47 years that the kennels are empty at the SPCA.

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

The Goat Watch for 2023 continues to show “BURN” is not the problem, but “BIRDS”!

Because the straw used this year has a high seed content, Jackdaws (related to crows) have been feasting!

PHOTOS:   Gavlebocken Goat Cam   (from 5:30am EST)

GOAT WATCH 2023

For those that don’t know what this is all about…..

Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “Goat Watching” for years.   We think we first started in 1995.   What is “Goat Watch”?   We discovered this Christmas tradition Gavle, Sweden, because of a story of the goat burning.   We then found out the goat had burned a number of times since the goat was first erected in 1966.   We then found out there was a “Goat Cam”.   Well, how could we resist.   We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.   Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!   Click the link for more on the story of the goat and the “Goat Cam”!

cbis:2103499

 

***********************************************

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking YOUR personal outlook for 2024…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Your Outlook for 2024

 

***********************************************

 

You can Help with this special project…..

Shine Bright Saginaw Mural Project

 

***********************************************

 

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

WSGW “Pledge Kid” presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for December 28…..

Evelyn from Breckenridge

 

 

***********************************************

 

***********************************************

 

***********************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Dean Martin “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”   (a song heard during the Christmas holiday season, but has no mention of Christmas)

 

