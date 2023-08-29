WSGW Morning Team: August 29, 2023 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

TODAY!!!!!

This is the final week of home games during the regular season!

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Traveling Libraries” (runs 3:14)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The West Point Time Capsule was opened yesterday, and….. (runs 3;45)…..

It’s said to be a case unprecedented in medical history! A parasitic worm living in a woman’s brain!

PHOTO: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The big search for Nessie over the weekend provided some possibly interesting aspects, but there was a big OOPS!!! (runs 3:27)…..

PHOTO: Keystone via Getty Images

A view of what was said to be the Loch Ness monster, near Inverness, Scotland, April 19, 1934. The photograph, one of two pictures known as the “Surgeon’s Photographs,” was allegedly taken by Colonel Robert Kenneth Wilson, though it was later exposed as a hoax by one of the participants, Chris Spurling, who, on his deathbed, revealed that the pictures were staged by himself, Marmaduke and Ian Wetherell, and Wilson. References to a monster in Loch Ness date back to St. Columba’s biography in 565 AD. More than 1,000 people claim to have seen “Nessie” and the area is, consequently, a popular tourist attraction.

A MESSAGE in a BOTTLE from IRELAND is FOUND on NEW JERSEY BEACH and a CONNECTION is MADE!

Aug. 28 (UPI) — A man who found a message in a bottle from Ireland on a New Jersey beach was able to connect with the woman who wrote the message in the summer of 2019.

Frank Bolger of Wildwood was cleaning up trash on the 14th Street Beach with his wife, Karen, and granddaughter, Autumn, when they found the message in a bottle.

The note was dated July 17, 2019, and was signed, “Aoife.”

“Greetings from Ireland,” the note reads. “I have thrown this bottle into the sea for someone to find another day. Maybe it’s traveled down to Africa or to Iceland! I won’t know if someone found this, but I hope it is found!”

Bolger’s discovery went viral online, eventually coming to the attention of Bray, Ireland, resident Aiofe Byrne. Byrne said her father was watching the news on TV when a story came up about the discovery and her called her in from another room.

Bolger said he was surprised and a little skeptical when Byrne reached out via email.

“I emailed her back and said, ‘Can you send me some pictures and some writing samples?'” Bolger told WPVI-TV.

Byrne complied with the request, and Bolger was quickly convinced.

The author said she was excited to learn her message in a bottle had been found so far from home.

“I am kind of obsessed, well, very interested in messages in bottles, to be honest,” Byrne said.

A Bull in a China Shop? No, a Deer in a Candy Shop!

Click for Story and to See Video!

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU

The WSGW WinVitational has been rescheduled to Tuesday, August 29!

Wake Up Song of the Day: Kenny Loggins “I’m Alright (Theme from Caddyshack)“. Today is the day for the 2023 WSGW WinVitational Golf Outing!

