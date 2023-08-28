WSGW Morning Team: August 28, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: One Hit Wonder Fun with Murray Head who some say could be a One Hit Wonder with two songs (runs 6:32)…..

***********************************************

Is Oregon North America’s Oldest Site of Human Occupation?!?!

PHOTO: Juliette Smith/SBG

***********************************************

Rhode Island Issues a Bat Warning

***********************************************

This article originally appeared at LatestSightings.com.

A crocodile fights an elephant only to realize it may have bitten off more than it can chew. It then gets swung around by the elephant until it lets go.

Fifty-three-year-old safari guide Emmanuel Sauti was able to capture this incredible sighting in South Africa on camera. The sightings and story were shared with LatestSightings.com.

“It was one of those days where we were heading back to camp from home on our off days. Just a regular drive, or so we thought. Little did we know that we were about to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event. As we were driving by the Luangwa River, we saw a commotion transpiring in the water below.”

“As the sighting started playing itself out, we were able to identify the culprits. An elephant and a crocodile! I couldn’t help but feel a mix of emotions. On one hand, I was a bit scared for the crocodile. I mean, have you seen how big elephants can get?!”

“I was absolutely thrilled to witness something so rare. And boy, was it a sight to see! The elephant was putting up a good fight, and the crocodile wasn’t backing down either.”

Crocodiles tend to target smaller antelope and fish as their sources of food. It’s almost unheard of that a crocodile will attempt to kill an elephant. It was either extreme hunger and desperation or overambition that drove this crocodile to attack an elephant.

“In the end, the elephant managed to shake off the crocodile and cross the river. Phew, what a relief! I must say, that was one of the most exhilarating moments of my career as a safari guide. And the fact that it was my first time seeing an elephant fight with a crocodile just made it all the more special.”

“As a safari guide, I’ve had my fair share of incredible wildlife sightings, but this one definitely takes the cake. It’s not every day that you get to witness something like an elephant fighting a crocodile. These sightings are rare and precious, and it’s moments like these that make me grateful for the job that I have.”

***********************************************

Here’s a Headline for YOU…..

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

***********************************************

The WSGW WinVitational has been rescheduled to Tuesday, August 29! You can get your entry in today!

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Murray Head “One Night in Bangkok“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. Murray could be a “One Hit Wonder” for two different songs. In 1984, this song was a world wide hit, charting #1 in four countries, #3 in the USA. The song is from a concept album and subsequent musical “Chess” by Tim Rice, Benny Andersson, and Björn Ulvaeus (Benny and Bjorn of “ABBA” and they were the composers). But, do you remember early June, 1971, when the song “Superstar” from the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice (there’s the connection) rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” was a hit song? It was sung by none other than Murray Head with the Trinidad Singers.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team