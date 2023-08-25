WSGW Morning Team: August 25, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Rough weather last night, Football is Coming, and Golf on Tuesday (runs 7:42)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Stories from around the world, including; Austria offering free transportation for tattoos, Greek islanders upset about crammed beaches, Norway trying to save reindeer from Russia, and advertising screens hacked in Iraq (runs 8:58)…..

PHOTO: Spyros BAKALIS (beach in Greece)

PHOTO: Jonathan NACKSTRAND (reindeer in Norway)

IMAGE: Getty Images (shut off screen in Iraq)

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Michigan’s apple crop is projected to be HUGE (runs 3:32)…..

Weekend Events and Activities (runs 8:02)……

Charlie and Mike and YOU: For the first time ever, Lego plans to release these types of bricks to the general public (runs 4:24)…..

Michigan Man with Guinness World Record Cat

PHOTO: Guinness World Records

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

The WSGW WinVitational has been rescheduled to Tuesday, August 29! You can get your entry in today!

Wake Up Song of the Day: UB40 “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. Thirty years ago in 1993, this English reggae and pop band covered this song made popular by Elvis Presley and hit #1 for 7 weeks. Elvis only hit #2 with the song. UB40 also topped the charts of 11 other countries the song. The Elvis version was in the movie “Blue Hawaii”. The UB40 version was in the movie “Sliver”.

