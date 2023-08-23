WSGW Morning Team: August 23, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Three Michigan cities are recognized as top honeymoon destinations, and from Michigan’s Pictured Rocks, the park service asks visitors to not leave items of clothing beyond, such as underwear (6:37)…..

PHOTO: National Park Service

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: You can now order your Oscar Mayer “Hot Dog Straw”

Click for Link to Order Hot Dog Straw

IMAGE: Oscar Mayer

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: An 86-year-old man is busted after using his dead brother’s identity since the 1960s (runs 3:07)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU:

Dick Van Dyke Learns to Play the Ukulele

The sitcom “Frasier” is coming back and here is the new theme…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Why did 11,000 people specifically request a new library card at the Brooklyn Public Library (runs 3:18)…..

***********************************************

A Fun Story of a Phone Dropped in a Lake, Recovered by a Diver, and it Still Works!

PHOTO: Bob Bonfiglio

***********************************************

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A track for live horse racing in suburban Seattle turned prehistoric over the weekend as more than 200 people ran down the track cloaked in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costumes.

The 2023 T-Rex World Championships at Emerald Downs — an event that started in 2017 as a pest control company’s team-building activity — ended in a photo finish on Sunday, with three competitors hitting the finish line together.

Advertisement AD

Ocean Kim took top honors in the 100-yard (91.2-meter) dash after officials agreed Kim, of Kailua, Hawaii, hit the finish wire just ahead of the pack. Second place went to Colton Winegar of Boise, Idaho, who entered as Deno the Dino. Seth Hirschi, of Renton, as Rex Ray Machine, finished in third.

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Stone Temple Pilots “Interstate Love Song“. Dean DeLoe is 62.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team