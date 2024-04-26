WSGW Morning Team: April 26, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

The Canadian Hockey League officially released all the News and Information and Events for the Memorial Cup presented by Dow, this year hosted by your Saginaw Spirit…..

**********************************************

TODAY, APRIL 26, is the FINAL DAY to Enter!

**********************************************

**********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A big political OOPS as a candidate had a good reason for not campaigning and taking phone calls from his part supporters…..

**********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

**********************************************

Join us on the Runway of MBS International Airport for a Fun Time for a Serious Cause…..

**********************************************

**********************************************

PHOTO: AP File Photo

**********************************************

PHOTO: Reddit

********************************************

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

***********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: MFSB “TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia). It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. In 1974, MFSB (Mother/Father/Sister/Brother) topped the chart for two weeks with this song. It served as the theme for “Soul Train” for a number of seasons. It was the first TV theme to hit #1. However, Don Cornelius, the creator and host of “Soul Train”, refused to allow any references to the name of the television series when the single was released, which is why it’s known as “TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia). The MFSB group (Mother/Father/Sister/Brother) was actually a pool of more than 30 studio musicians based at Philadelphia’s Sigma Sound Studios. They worked with a number of groups and artists such as The O’Jays, The Stylistics, The Spinners, Wilson Pickett, and Billy Paul.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team