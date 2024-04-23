WSGW Morning Team: April 23, 2024 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

It’s “Tigers Talk”!

Every Tuesday, Charlie talks Tigers with a fellow broadcaster, and this morning, it’s Broadcast Reporter for the Tigers and Wings, Daniella Bruce…..

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Surrender at Fort Mackinac”…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Are you a Wookie Rookie? You could win $1000 for watching all nine Star Wars Movies…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Perhaps the most bizarre medical diagnosis as a man suffers from auto-brewery syndrome…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: The Potter Park Zoo in Lansing is asking for votes to name its new otters, but Charlie says they are going about it all wrong and has some suggestions…..

This is the FINAL WEEK to Enter! Deadline is Friday, April 26!

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch…..

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

Wake Up Song of the Day: Mandisa “Overcomer”. An Honor Song for Mandisa’s death on April 18 at age 47.

