WSGW Morning Team: April 13, 2023 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
April 13, 2023 6:36AM EDT
It's the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael  –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

Charlie and Michael and YOU:     Check those pennies!   Perhaps you have some coins worth much more   (runs 5:05)…..

Click for link to story about checking your pennies

IMAGE:     JPrescott / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Lou Bega “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of…)“.   Lou is 48 today.   This song #1 in several countries, but not the USA (only #3).

 

C

