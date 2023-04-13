WSGW Morning Team: April 13, 2023 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to get a $20 Voucher to Sullivan’s for only $10!

************************************************

https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2023/4/pocket-sized-chihuahua-certified-as-worlds-shortest-dog-743720

************************************************

************************************************

Charlie and Michael and YOU: Check those pennies! Perhaps you have some coins worth much more (runs 5:05)…..

Click for link to story about checking your pennies

IMAGE: JPrescott / Getty Images/iStockphoto

************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

************************************************

Cash Contest is Underway! Your Chance to Win a Daily Cash Prize of $1000!!!

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Lou Bega “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of…)“. Lou is 48 today. This song #1 in several countries, but not the USA (only #3).

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team