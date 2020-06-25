WSGW Independence Day Special Programming
Independence Day 2020
This year, July 4 is a Saturday
On Friday, July 3…..
From 9-Noon, WSGW presents a CBS Special hosted by Gil Gross
The Decades Long Friendship of Two Founding Fathers, Benjamin Franklin and George Washington
Patriotic Movies
Lou Gehrig’s Famous Fourth of July Speech
Amazing Comeback Story of the America’s Symbol: Bald Eagle
On Saturday, July 4…..
On Saturday Morning Live, 5:30-9a, Charlie Rood and Dave Maurer will have Patriotic features
From 9-10am on 790am, in place of the Art Lewis Show, an Hour of Patriotic presentations
On both 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW, from 10-11pm, an Hour of Patriotic programming