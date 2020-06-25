WSGW Independence Day Special Programming

      Weather Alert

Charlie Rood
Jun 25, 2020 @ 1:13pm

Independence Day 2020

This year, July 4 is a Saturday

 

On Friday, July 3…..

From 9-Noon, WSGW presents a CBS Special hosted by Gil Gross

The Decades Long Friendship of Two Founding Fathers, Benjamin Franklin and George Washington

Patriotic Movies

Lou Gehrig’s Famous Fourth of July Speech

Amazing Comeback Story of the America’s Symbol:   Bald Eagle

 

On Saturday, July 4…..

On Saturday Morning Live, 5:30-9a, Charlie Rood and Dave Maurer will have Patriotic features

From 9-10am on 790am, in place of the Art Lewis Show, an Hour of Patriotic presentations

On both 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW, from 10-11pm, an Hour of Patriotic programming

 

 

