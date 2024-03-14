Wrong Way Crash in Monitor Township Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured

Two people were killed and two others injured in a crash involving a wrong-way driver Wednesday night.

State Police investigators say around 11:15, a 41-year-old woman from Pinconning was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-75 in Monitor Township, when she struck a passenger vehicle. The Pinconning woman was taken to local hospital in critical condition.

The 39-year-old Flint man who was driving the northbound vehicle and a 33-year-old male passenger from Davison were both pronounced dead at the scene, and a 30-year-old female passenger from Flint was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The crash resulted in a roughly 3-hour long closure of northbound I-75 between M-84 and US-10.

Police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, and a report will be handed over to the prosecutor’s office once the investigation is complete.