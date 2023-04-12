Work on $32.8 Million in US-10 Reconstruction Project Set to Begin

With construction season ramping up around the state, the Michigan Department of Transportation will start work on a $32.8 million reconstruction project on US-10 near Bay City on Monday.

Nearly 6 miles of westbound US-10 will be rebuilt between Bay City and 7 Mile Road, including bridge maintenance at 3 Mile Road, a culvert replacement at Culver Creek, and a new Mackinaw Road overpass with two roundabouts in place of the current traffic signals.

MDOT says that lane reductions and temporary crossovers may delay traffic until work is complete in November 2024.

The department estimates the reconstruction will support nearly 400 jobs.