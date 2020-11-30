      Weather Alert

Women Pulled From Submerged Car in Saginaw River

Ric Antonio
Nov 30, 2020 @ 6:41pm
(Alpha Media file photo)

Two women are in critical condition after their vehicle was submerged in the Saginaw river near the Bay City Middleground.

Bay City Public Safety personnel responded to a report of a Black Mercury Milan that had driven into the river from a parking lot near Bigelow Park.

The 52 and 81 year old women inside were both were unconscious when responders were able to pull them from the river after being submerged shortly before 2:30pm.

Responders and dive crews from the Bay county sheriff’s office, the U.S. coast guard, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, both Bay City and Essexville public safety departments, and more helped locate and rescue them from vehicle, which was removed from the water shortly after 4pm.

Both women are being monitored and treated at McLaren Bay region as the incident remains under investigation.

 

Popular Posts
Big Barroom Brawl Broken Up By Police
Suspects Sought in Two Saginaw Shootings
Bay County Health Dept. Issues Emergency Order Regarding COVID-19
Fatal Fire Under Investigation
AG Nessel Issues Urgent Alert to Warn Residents of Unemployment Benefits Scam 
Sports News