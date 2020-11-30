Women Pulled From Submerged Car in Saginaw River
(Alpha Media file photo)
Two women are in critical condition after their vehicle was submerged in the Saginaw river near the Bay City Middleground.
Bay City Public Safety personnel responded to a report of a Black Mercury Milan that had driven into the river from a parking lot near Bigelow Park.
The 52 and 81 year old women inside were both were unconscious when responders were able to pull them from the river after being submerged shortly before 2:30pm.
Responders and dive crews from the Bay county sheriff’s office, the U.S. coast guard, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, both Bay City and Essexville public safety departments, and more helped locate and rescue them from vehicle, which was removed from the water shortly after 4pm.
Both women are being monitored and treated at McLaren Bay region as the incident remains under investigation.