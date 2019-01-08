Whittemore-Prescott Band Director Suicide

Arenac County, MI (1/8/2019)– Sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday to the Arenac County home of Kevin Schutte after receiving multiple calls from his colleagues at Whittemore-Prescott area schools saying he was suicidal. Schutte was band director at Whittemore-Prescott High and around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night, deputies arrived to find him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

He had sent an email to his coworkers stating he was suicidal because of sexual assaults he had committed and included the names of the fifteen people he claimed to previously have assaulted.

Arenac County Undersheriff Don McIntyre says none of the fifteen people have contacted the Sheriff’s department, but the department will be investigating the names. None of the people listed were current students of Schutte, and the offenses were said to have occurred in the Au Gres Area.

Au Gres-Sims School District Superintendent Jeffrey Collier said Schutte was never an employee with the district.