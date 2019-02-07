Police seeking suspect of assault at Mt. Pleasant Bar

Mount pleasant police are asking for help, after an assault at The Wayside bar at 2000 S. Madison St. in Mt. Pleasant between 12:30 and 1 a.m. February 2nd.

Police have studied surveillance video from inside the bar and have identified the person of interest as a white male with short dark hair, a medium build, between the ages of 18 and 24.

Further details of the assault will be released as they become available, anyone with information or who can identify the suspect can contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.