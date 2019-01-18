Rescue Ministries Cancel Concert

If you were looking to attend the Modern Day Cure Concert put on by Rescue Ministries of Mid Michigan, unfortunately you’ll need to wait a bit longer.

The Modern Day Cure concert was scheduled for January 20th to help raise funds to help launch Impact Designs, a new ministry aiming to help people moving out of shelters by providing furniture for homes.

The Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan has cancelled the concert due to the forecasted winter storm the group from Nashville would need to travel through. The concert will be rescheduled at a later date, and updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

Any questions about possible refunds can be answered by calling the Ministry at 989-752-6051. (ext.122)

