2019 Caro Winterfest Cancelled

The Caro Winterfest board of directors has decided to cancel this year’s celebration due to a lack of wintry conditions. Monica LeValley, President of the Caro WinterFest, says snow is not always necessary, but colder temperatures are.

The warmer winter this year has not allowed for the right conditions to create iced race tracks for snowmobile racing, which would normally have begun construction in early January. The goal of the team is to have a foot or more of ice (with a minimum of 6 inches required) for the two-day racing format, frozen ground and snow help ensure the track can be maintained.

LeValley said the board hates to cancel the event because of the impact it makes on the community and local businesses, but to put the event on this year with some kind of racing format would not be feasible or cost effective. Volunteers worked diligently to attempt to put something together but LeValley said Mother nature won this time, since most of the funding for the event is provided by race sponsors. The Caro WinterFest is usually held on the third weekend in January at the Tuscola county fairgrounds. Organizers are already looking ahead to 2020.

You can follow the event and events in the future on the Caro WinterFest Facebook page, or watch for other updates at www.carowinterfest.com