Woman Charged with Embezzlement after Allegedly Stealing from Father

Charges have been brought against a 40-year-old woman for allegedly embezzling money from her elderly father.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Tanya Patterson admitted her father to the Schnebb Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center in Saint Louis in July of 2019, and was appointed as his guardian by the Gratiot Probate Court a month later. Patterson allegedly then listed herself as guardian when she opened a checking account for her father, where his monthly Social Security check was deposited.

The Attorney General’s Office says that that during 2021, Patterson removed money from the account and used it for her own expenses.

Patterson is charged with one count of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult between $1,000, but less than $20,000. If sentenced, she could face up to 5 years in prison.