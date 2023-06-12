Weekend Shooting in Saginaw Leaves Two People Injured

Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting in Saginaw.

According to Michigan State Police, a group of people were assaulting a man outside the Birch Park Apartment Complex shortly before 11:45 p.m. Investigators say the man got away from the crowd and retrieved a gun from his vehicle, then shot at the group, hitting a 38-year-old female and a 20-year-old male.

Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities say there are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 759-1605 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.