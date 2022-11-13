Volunteers Needed to Help Santa Call Midland Children

Santa Claus is coming to town remotely this year, and he’s looking for volunteers to help.

The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Department will help Saint Nick make some special phone calls to the city’s children. To help out, the department is looking for adult volunteers to be Santa and Mrs. Claus calling children’s homes from around 6 to 8 p.m. at the Park’s and Recreation Office from December 6th to the 8th.

Volunteers will only be heard, not seen. They’ll also be given information to make sure the call is a special one (pet’s names, desired gifts, etc.), as well as Santa’s talking points and ways to get out of sticky situations.

Information on how to volunteer, as well as on how to get a call, can be found at cityofmidlandmi.gov/santa. Prospective volunteers can also reach the Midland Parks and Recreation Department at (989) 837-6930, or by emailing [email protected]