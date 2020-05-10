Virtual Art Fair to Replace Midland Summer Art Fair
Midland Center for the Arts (source: MCFTA)
The Midland Center for the Arts is hosting a virtual art festival to replace the annual Summer Art Fair previously hosted along the streets of downtown Midland.
The event, sponsored by the Great Lakes Loons, features an array of juried artists in a variety of mediums. The Virtual Summer Art Fair will run Saturday, June 6 – Sunday, June 14 with artists exhibiting their work on Midland Center’s website. Visitors will gain access to individual artisan shops to purchase artwork.
This year, the Art Fair is coordinated by Midland Center for the Arts in order provide local artists with a marketplace in which to show off and sell their work in a supported environment at a minimal cost.
Artists looking to exhibit their work as part of the virtual festival should sign up at midlandcenter.org/VirtualArtFair.