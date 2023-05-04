Veterans Workshop and Learning Center Opening in Bay City

A new facility in Bay City will aim to give veterans a chance to take their lives in a new direction.

The Bay Area Veterans Workshop and Learning Center will open its doors on May 11th. Co-founder of the Bay Area Veterans Foundation and Vietnam War Veteran Mike Jamrog says the idea for the center came about as a way to help vets find a new purpose once they return home.

Jamrog says the new facility features machine tools, design spaces, areas for counseling and conversation, classrooms, mentoring services, and more. He says the space is focused on giving veterans a place where they can experience comradarie and fellowship while receiving training and education. The grand opening will be held at the Workshop and Learning Center, located at 1009 North Madison Avenue in Bay City at 3:00 on Thursday, May 11th.