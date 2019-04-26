Veteran Pantry Celebrates 5 years of Success

State Senator Ken Horn, State Representative Rodney Wakeman, and Representatives for other community leaders were present at the fifth anniversary of one of Michigan’s most successful Veteran Food pantry programs.

The “I Support the 1%” Michigan Veteran Food Pantry welcomed active & former military Veterans alike to a luncheon celebrating five years of success in the Great Lakes Bay Region. The pantry has been helping veterans both in the area and state; raising more than $150,000 worth of food, hygiene products, and comfort items in donations from citizens and businesses.

While the 2019 donation period still has plenty of time to go, Saginaw’s State street Kroger Store manager, Dave Davis, and Kroger’s Corporate Communication Manager of Michigan, Lauren Montalbano, were present to make an additional donation to the pantry of $5,000.

Judy Adams, President of the Board of directors for the “I Support the 1%” Veteran Pantry, says the group’s footprint has been growing exponentially after being recognised by the Home Shopping Network (HSN), as a recipient of it’s Charity for a day earlier this month.