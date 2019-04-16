Upgrade Updates for Downtown Saginaw Tennis

The Urban Tennis Foundation provided an update on the Garber Tennis Court upgrade coming to downtown Saginaw at this week’s City Council meeting.

Ken LeCureux and Pharrington Douglass provided information on the $1.4 million dollar renovation and upgrade to the tennis courts on Fordney St. and Ezra Rust Dr., stating the project will take some time due to limited contractor availability. The project is expected to be complete by the spring of 2020. The $1.4 million dollar price tag does include a $200,000 endowment for maintenance.

The plan is to increase the number of courts to 16, more than two-and-a-half times the 6 currently available. Douglass said the upgrade is needed and will leave a positive impact on the already growing number of participating youth. In the meantime, the courts will be up-kept and maintained as best possible until they can be removed and re-done.

The Urban Tennis foundation of Saginaw has been around since Douglas and LeCureux came together in 2006, and serves more than 3,500 Saginaw children in camps and school programs.