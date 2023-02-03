WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

U.S. Marshall’s Service Task Force Arrests Fugitive Wanted in Mount Pleasant

February 3, 2023 3:37PM EST
Authorities arrested a man in Flint on Thursday who was wanted on felony firearms charges in Mount Pleasant.

According to the U.S. Marshall’s Service, a task force that included local and state police located James Ashley at a residence in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in Flint.

The Marshall’s Service says that when the task force made entry to execute a search warrant, Ashley and three other armed men left the building through the rear windows, where they were arrested without incident by other task force personnel who had formed a perimeter. Law enforcement reportedly recovered 7 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and 74 ecstasy pills from the residence.

All four suspects are charged with felony firearm offenses, resisting arrest, and drug possession.

