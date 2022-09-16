Two Stabbings Under Investigation in Saginaw

There’s no word yet on the extent of injuries, but two stabbings happened in separate locations in Saginaw around 4:00 a.m. Friday, September 16.

The first stabbing reported by Central Dispatch happened in the 22oo block of Bay Road. A few minutes later another stabbing was reported in the area of Hamilton and Cass in Saginaw.

There’s no word if any arrests have been made yet and what lead to the stabbings, or if they are related, but Saginaw and state police are investigating.