Tuscola County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured on Domestic Violence Call

A Tuscola County Sheriff’s Deputy was allegedly punched and bitten by a dog while responding to a domestic violence report.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two deputies responded to a home in Arbela Township just after 3:00 Monday morning, where a child had called reporting a domestic fight and a woman had claimed her ankle was broken. Officials say a 36-year-old man confronted the deputies, and a struggle ensued, during which the man allegedly punched one of them in the face. Deputies tried to taser the man, whose dog bit the same deputy who had been punched, according to the sheriff’s office.

Backup arrived in the form of deputies from Tuscola and Genesee Counties, as well as an MSP trooper, and the man was handcuffed and carried to a patrol car. Officials say he tried to escape and had to be placed back in the car.

The man faces multiple charges of Resisting and Obstructing police, as well as 3rd offense Domestic Violence.

The deputy who was injured went to a local hospital for treatment.