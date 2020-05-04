      Weather Alert

Tow Boat Wrecked Attempting Rescue on Saginaw Bay

Dave Maurer
May 4, 2020 @ 1:58pm

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 8900 block of Crescent Beach Road in Caseville Township around 5:00 Sunday afternoon on a report of a distressed boat between 500 and 1,000 feet offshore in Saginaw Bay. While deputies waited for their 28 foot boat to be brought out from Bad Axe, a tow boat arrived at the distressed boat location but the tow boat was swamped by the 4-5 foot waves rendering it disabled. The tow boat drifted toward shore and was destroyed as it was beaten against a steel seawall by the rough waters. The tow boat operators escaped without injury and told deputies a second tow boat was on its way. The second tow boat and the sheriff’s patrol boat were on the scene around 7:30 and escorted the distressed boat to safety. Once on shore the occupants had a hard time walking and were assisted by Scheurer Ambulance personnel, but declined to go to a hospital. The 54 year old boat owner from Caro told Deputies they had

Photos from Huron County Sheriff Dept.

begun their boat trip earlier in the day with much calmer wind and waves, but their 22-foot wooden Chris-Craft boat became disabled and the wind increased along with a significant drop in temperature.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said early season boaters are advised that emergency on-water services are very limited in that area this time of year. Hanson said always have a backup plan in place, consider your vessels capabilities and mechanical condition, as well as make sure there’s proper safety equipment and appropriate weather gear aboard.

