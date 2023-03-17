Three People Charged with Torture and Killing of Animals

Charges have been brought against three people for allegedly killing or torturing animals in Genesee County.

According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, 34-year-old Nicholas Jaco left a German Shepherd puppy given to him by the Department of Veterans Affairs in his apartment for 2 weeks. The sheriff’s office says that Jaco’s landlord discovered the dog starved to death, and Jaco was arrested and charged with 2nd degree killing and torturing of an animal.

In a separate case, 32-year-old Jeffery Meadows and 28-year-old Cheyenne O’Berry are accused of killing a domesticated rat for a video that was posted online in 2001. Meadows is charged with 3rd degree killing and torturing of an animal, and O’Berry is charged with killing and torturing an animal and using a computer to commit a crime.

All three suspects are currently out on bail.