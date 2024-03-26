Three Ascension Hospitals to Become Part of MyMichigan Health

Three Ascension hospitals in the Great Lakes Bay Region and Northern Michigan are becoming part of the MyMichigan Health organization.

Ascension Saint Mary’s in Saginaw, Ascension Satin Joseph in Tawas, and Ascension Saint Mary’s of Standish are being brought under the MyMichigan Health banner following an agreement between the two companies that was announced on Tuesday. The details of the transaction have not been released, except that it is expected to close this summer.

Until then, the two organizations will stay separate. MyMichigan says it is working on plans to build relationships with employees and community members, and will be selecting a president to oversee all three facilities.