The WSGW Morning Team: January 2, 2023 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat (off today)…..
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Lake Superior State University has issued its Annual List of Banished Words and Terms (runs 5:37)…..
Here is Link to the List for 2023, plus lists from previous years, and a way to nominate a word for next year…..
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: We present the weekly edition of “Follow the Lions All Season Long to the Super Bowl”! This is something Your Morning Team has been doing for many, many years, believing that one year, we will follow the Lions, from start to finish, and have our final weekly edition a Super Bowl celebration (podcast segment)
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Thanks to a listener tip, we check out this New Year’s Eve performance with Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton (runs 2:43)…..
How old are this man and wife and how long have they been married?!?!?!
Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: How do You think 2023 will be for You…..
Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Champs “Tequila“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1958, The Champs took this song to #1!
