The WSGW Morning Team: January 2, 2023 (Monday)

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Lake Superior State University has issued its Annual List of Banished Words and Terms (runs 5:37)…..

Here is Link to the List for 2023, plus lists from previous years, and a way to nominate a word for next year…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: We present the weekly edition of “Follow the Lions All Season Long to the Super Bowl”! This is something Your Morning Team has been doing for many, many years, believing that one year, we will follow the Lions, from start to finish, and have our final weekly edition a Super Bowl celebration (podcast segment)

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Thanks to a listener tip, we check out this New Year’s Eve performance with Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton (runs 2:43)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: GOAT WATCH is OVER for the YEAR! The Goat Survived! (runs 2:22)

CHARLIE ROOD – For those that don’t know what this is all about….. GOAT WATCH!!!

Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for many years. What’s that?

The Gävle Goat in Sweden is a traditional Christmas display erected annually at the Castle Square in central Gävle, Sweden. It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw.

It is erected each year by local community groups at the beginning of Advent and stays in place until Epiphany. Or, until it’s destroyed!

I discovered this goat when I first heard it was burned to the ground and it was captured on “Goat Cam”. At least, the remnants were.

Then, I found out the goat had burned a number of times since it was first erected in 1966.

Well, how could I resist? We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.

Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!

Click the link for more on the story of the goat, including its Twitter feed, and the “Goat Cam”!

Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Champs “Tequila“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1958, The Champs took this song to #1! Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

