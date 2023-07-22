The Tuscola County Fair Kicks Off

WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

By christianamalacara
July 22, 2023 9:00AM EDT
The Tuscola County Fair beings today with harness horse racing and will continue all week long ending on Saturday the 29th. The fair has a long standing tradition for the Tuscola residents, this is the 142nd annual fair. Each day has several different feature events from live music to motor sports.The popular livestock auction will be held on Thursday and small and large livestock remain at the fair for viewing. The Toscola County Fairground is located at 188 Park Drive Caro,  entrance on m-81 next to  Pizza Hut. For more information visit tuscolacountyfair.org

TuscolaCountyFair.org

