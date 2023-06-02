The Mid Michigan Children’s Museum Turns 15 years old

The Mid Michigan Children’s Museum celebrates their 15th birthday on June 10th with the celebration of free admission from 10:00 to 4pm.

Planning for the museum began in August 1999, after raising $6,000,000 and finding a location for the museum, doors opened in June 2008. The museum has 23,000 square feet and includes 12 galleries, 4 classrooms for children of all ages. The Mid Michigan Children’s Museum is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization to serve the Great Lakes Bay Region and beyond. They rely on private support, funds through admissions, room rentals, special programs, donations from companies/groups, and grants from charitable organizations. They have several fundraiser events throughout the year with the Kids at Heart event being their most charitable event for the museum with a silent and live auction. Year round they update their Amazon Wishlist and are always looking for volunteers to give back to their community.

Starting in June, they will be changing over to summer hours, June, July, August, and September the museum will be open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 am to 4 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm with summer camps starting now as well.

For more information visit www.michildrensmuseum.org