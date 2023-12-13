Under the direction of Grace Marra, and Joan Kinnett, The Men of Music Christmas Concert will be held at Saginaw Valley Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Tittabawasse road on Sunday December 17th. Performance begins at 3pm. The group consists of 50 men from the Tri-Cities and Thumb area and originated in 1936 and originally known as the Dow Male Chorus. The annual concert has raised over $100,000 for local charities through their music. This year donations will be made to Samaritan Rescue Missions and Rescue Mission of Saginaw.

For more information visit menofmusic.org or email [email protected]