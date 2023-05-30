Sunday Afternoon Crash Claims Life of Bay City Motorcyclist

A man from Bay City is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Sunday.

According to Michigan State Police, 65-year-old David Scholl was driving his 2005 Harley Davidson on Westside Saginaw road near Delta road in Frankenlust Township around 2:50 p.m. Authorities say he lost control and crashed into the ditch.

MSP says despite attempts by bystanders and first responders to save his life, Scholl succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators belive speed to have been a factor in the crash. State police were assisted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Department, Frankenlust Township Fire Department, and Patriot Ambulance Services.