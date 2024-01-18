WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Stop the Bleed Kits Coming to Bay County Schools

By Staff Writer
January 18, 2024 4:00AM EST
(Stop the Bleed)

The Bay County Active Assailant Task Force announced significant steps to improve trauma management at schools.

Through a public and private partnership with business and foundations in Bay and Saginaw counties, the task force was able to secure funds to place STOP THE BLEED kit stations in every public, private, and parochial high and middle school in Bay County. STOP THE BLEED is a national campaign intended to train, equip and empower bystanders to help in bleeding emergencies before provisional help arrives. Each station includes 8 STOP THE BLEED kits containing necessary medical equipment to help in a bleeding emergency.

Distribution of those kits will take place on January 19 at the Bay-Arenac ISD.

