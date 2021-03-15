State Trooper Returns Fleeing Suspect’s Gunfire
(source: Michigan State Police)
Michigan State Police say a Flint man was shot after he fired at troopers just after 11:00 Saturday night. Troopers made a traffic stop on Brownwell Boulevard and Pasadena Avenue for a traffic violation. A passenger in the backseat, later identified as a 24 year old Flint man, got out of the vehicle and started running. Troopers saw that the man was armed and ordered him to drop the weapon. The man continued running and fired his weapon at the troopers. One of the troopers returned fire, hitting the suspect. Troopers were able to approach the wounded man and render first aid.
The suspect is being treated at a Flint hospital and is listed in good condition. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene while troopers were engaged with the gunman, but he was found a few hours later. The report will be submitted to the Genesee County Prosecutor for review.
State Police Detectives from outside the district were brought in the investigate the shooting involving the trooper who is on administrative leave which is department protocol. The officer involved has been with the State Police for two years.