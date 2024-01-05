State Senator McDonald Rivet sets Michigan Campaign Record

State Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet has officially joined the race representing Michigan’s 8th Congressional District. McDonald Rivet is the former Bay City Commissioner and was elected to the State Senate in 2022. A mother of six, McDonald Rivet says she hopes she can continue Congressman Dan Kildee‘s legacy.

McDonald Rivet is the third candidate to throw her hat in the ring for the Democratic nomination, joining Michigan State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh and former Genesee County Democratic Party Chair Dan Moilanen.

She has raised over $250,000 in the first 24 hours of her campaign. This sets the record for most money raised in the first 24 hours of a U.S. House challenger campaign in Michigan history.

McDonald Rivet released a statement expressing her gratitude, “I am enormously grateful for the early and deep support we have seen from our broad coalition across the district. I am fully committed to building the campaign to win this seat and deliver real results for working Michiganders who work hard and yet struggle to get by.”

Republicans Paul Junge from Grand Blanc and Martin Blank from Saginaw have announced their candidacy for the Republican ticket as well. All U.S. House districts, including the 8th Congressional District of Michigan, are holding elections in 2024. The general election is November 5, 2024.