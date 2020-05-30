State Relaxes Some COVID-19 Restrictions For Flood-Impacted Residents
A view looking west on North Saginaw Road as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
A portion of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 emergency order has been temporarily suspended to help flood victims in Arenac, Gladwin, Midland, Iosco, and Saginaw counties.
According to a press release by the Michigan State Police, activities allowed to resume in the impacted areas include:
- Opening of campgrounds to give flood survivors a place to stay
- Opening of restaurants with appropriate precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19
- And the opening of some retailers, allowing impacted residents to purchase goods lost in the flooding, such as clothing, appliances and durable goods.
Authorities remind residents the temporary suspension is for only those counties affected by the recent flooding.