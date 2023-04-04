WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

State Police Troopers Foil Alleged Kidnapping Attempt

By jonathan.dent
April 4, 2023 2:00AM EDT
State Police Troopers Foil Alleged Kidnapping Attempt
MSP Helicopter (Photo courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

A State Police helicopter captured an alleged kidnapping attempt and helped with the arrest of a suspect.

Michigan State Police say that on Friday morning, aviation troopers saw a man exit a vehicle and approach a female before pulling out a handgun and shooting in the air. Troopers on the ground arrived on scene, and police say the man discarded the weapon and tried to run away. Soon after, he was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered according to police.

