State Police Seize Thousands of Marijuana Plants in Ogemaw County

(Getty Images)

Police reportedly seized more than 5,400 marijuana plants in Ogemaw County on Wednesday.

Michigan State Police say the plants, as well as over 100 pounds of processed marijuana products, were taken during the execution of two search warrants on an illegal large-scale growing operation in Richland Township.

According to the MSP Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Service, the individuals responsible for the operation were in direct violation of Michigan’s Medical Marihuana Act of 2008, the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act of 2016, and the Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act of 2018.

No arrests have been announced at this time.