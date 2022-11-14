15-Year-Old Arrested after Fatal Shooting on Sunday

source: Michigan State Police

State Police are investigating a shooting in Saginaw that left one person dead on Sunday.

According to the Saginaw Major Case Unit, police were called to the 900 block of North Porter Street around 3 p.m. where they say a 20-year-old man had been shot outside a residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. Police say a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested following a search warrant at his residence in Saginaw.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 578-2059 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.