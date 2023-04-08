State Police Helicopter Aids in Chase and Arrest

A Michigan State Police helicopter assisted in the arrest of a suspect police say was driving a stolen vehicle in Flint on Thursday.

According to MSP, the aviation trooper located a stolen car and guided ground units to its location at an intersection. As officers arrived, police say the suspect drove off and led them on a chase before crashing and running away.

The police helicopter continued to track the suspect, who allegedly threw a gun on the ground while running through a wooded area.

Police arrested the 21-year-old male suspect and recovered the firearm a short time later.