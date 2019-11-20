State Police Asking For Help in Saginaw Double Murder
(Photo credit- Michigan State Police)
Larney and Brenda Johnson were shot and killed at their home on South 17th Street in Saginaw shortly after 9:00 p.m. on November 1. The Michigan State Police Major Case Unit, made up of detectives from the Saginaw Police Dept. Michigan State Police, is currently working to solve that double murder and looking for more information.
If you have information that could help investigators, call 989-233-6496, Saginaw Police at 989-759-1289, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).