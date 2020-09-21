State Police Ask for Help with Missing Kochville Twp Man
MSP Sgt. Joseph Rowley joined by Karl Marker's family. (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
Michigan State Police at the Tri- City post have been searching for 87-year-old Karl Marker since last Thursday, and have exhausted every lead they’ve come across.
Marker left his Kochville township home around 8am Thursday morning (9/17/2020) on a trip to Fashion Square Mall, where he normally partook in a morning walk.
Around 9:50am, Police were notified after nothing had been heard from him.
Michigan State Police Sergeant Joseph Rowley was joined by Marker’s granddaughter, to share that police have been looking non stop with ground and air patrol units to locate him.
Rowley says reports were made saying a man matching Marker’s description stopped by the James Township hall looking for directions to the mall.
Marker, described as 5’7”, 185lbs with blue eyes and grey hair, suffers from Dementia and was last seen in light tan (or silver) 2011 GMC Savannah van with a Michigan license plate reading AUY500.
After 4 days of searching, police say Marker may have traveled well outside of the Tri-City area, if not the state, and billboards have been updated statewide with his image.
If you have any have any information or see him or his vehicle, please contact the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555 or 9-1-1.