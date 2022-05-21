State of Emergency Declared For Gaylord Tornado Recovery

Governor Gretchen Whitmer went to Gaylord Friday night where she signed a State of Emergency Declaration to provide state resources to supplement local efforts to recover from Friday afternoons devastating tornado. Senator James Stamas of Midland also went to the Emergency Center in Gaylord.
The tornado struck on the west side of Gaylord in Otsego County ripping roofs off businesses and homes, some were actually flattened and an R-V dealership was left in shambles. One person died and at least 44 people were injured and taken to area medical centers. Several cars were flipped by the tornado with many trees and wires knocked down making travel difficult.
Consumers Power reported 14,000 customers lost power in Otsego County. The utility sent 100 crews to the area to restore power.
Photos from MSP Northern Michigan.