State Law Enforcement Officials Warn About Cryptocurrency Scams

Michigan State Police and Michigan Attorney Generl Dana Nessel are teaming up to educate people about cryptocurrency scams.

Cryptocurrency is a form of digital money that can be exchanged for real money, and it’s become a tool for scammers to steal from people. Police urge Michiganders to be aware of the dangers of these scams, and to take care when someone they don’t know approaches them with investment opportunities that involve the currency. State police say you should not let strangers get access to your computer or your accounts, and that real organizations will not ask you for sensitive information.

To stay updated about potential scams or to report an incident, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team at 877-765-8388.